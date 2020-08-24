AAP Rugby

Super League trio in COVID protocol breach

By AAP Newswire

Jackson Hastings. - AAP

1 of 1

Former NRL playmaker Jackson Hastings is among three Super League players to have been sanctioned by the Rugby Football League for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Huddersfield's James Gavet and Warrington's Riley Dean have also been fined and banned from all rugby league-related activity, including training and games, for 14 days.

Hastings, however, will not miss any games as his ban has been backdated to his breach on August 7 and the period of suspension has already elapsed.

A former Sydney Roosters and Manly player, Hastings turned out twice for Wigan during his suspension period of August 8-21 - in Super League games against Wakefield and Leeds - but his transgression had not come to light then, nor had the RFL made clear the punishments for breaches.

The governing body has stepped up monitoring since with 12 members of staff, including nine players, at Hull tested positive for coronavirus a fortnight ago.

Gavet is suspended from August 14-27 for a breach on August 13 and Dean from August 17-30 for a breach on August 16.

A statement from the RFL said the 14-day ban "is consistent with the self-isolation period required following close contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19".

Latest articles

National

Pedophile told boy abuse was good for him

A Victorian pedophile has been jailed for repeatedly abusing a boy during the 1970s, after telling the child it was “good for him” and buying him ice cream.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party’s deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

AAP Newswire
National

Gunner’s Labor claim victory in NT poll

Michael Gunner’s government have retained power in the Northern Territory, with the latest count showing Labor ahead in 16 seats.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire