Hynes says Brandon Smith a big Storm loss

Melbourne may have Cameron Smith returning to hooker but they admit that Brandon Smith's energy will be hard to replace in their NRL line-up.

Captain Smith is set to play against Manly on Sunday after three weeks out with a shoulder injury, with his return perfectly timed after his younger namesake fractured his jaw last round against Parramatta.

Nicho Hynes, who is tipped to wear the No.6 jersey in the Sunshine Coast Stadium match if injured Ryley Jacks joins Cameron Munster on the sidelines, said his Kiwi Test teammate brought a lot of punch to the side.

As well as his versatility, being able to play in the front-row and lock as well as hooker, Smith is one of his team's top tacklers and always ready to take the line on in attack.

Smith had surgery on the weekend and is expected to be out until the NRL finals.

"Brandon is an inspirational leader," Hynes said on Monday.

"He's young but he's someone who everyone looks to to make a difference out on the field and he prides himself on that so he's going to be a hard person to replace.

"The boys who come in for him need to show that energy as well and be willing to do the tough stuff that Brandon does."

Originally from the NSW Central Coast, Hynes loves surfing and before they went back into the NRL bubble and Smith's injury, had been teaching him how.

"He's a trooper - on a big day he (Smith) was making his way out and getting smashed but he kept going so he's like that off the field as well."

Hynes made his way to Melbourne mid-season last year from Mackay, where he was playing in the Queensland Cup.

After one game in 2019, he's played five this year and made an impact with his speed and clever ball-playing.

He said he was looking forward to playing five-eighth if he got the chance.

"I played in the halves my whole life before I came here so it will be nice to jump back in and have a full game there," he said.

"But I will definitely be going to going to Cam Munster for advice if I get the nod."