Roosters NRL veteran Aubusson to retire

Sydney Roosters veteran Mitchell Aubusson will retire at the end of the 2020 NRL season.

The 32-year-old, currently the second most-capped player in the club's history with 301 games, said after 13 seasons he was ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

"This is a decision I've thought long and hard about," the utility player said.

"I'm still really enjoying my footy and love being around the team we have here at the Roosters, but I have no doubt that it's the right time to make this call."

Aubusson is sidelined with a serious wrist injury but is confident of recovering in time for the looming NRL finals.

The club captain said he requires surgery but will wait until the end of the season.

Aubusson will remain with the club in an off-field role.