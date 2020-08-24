AAP Rugby

Roosters NRL veteran Aubusson to retire

By AAP Newswire

Mitchell Aubusson - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney Roosters veteran Mitchell Aubusson will retire at the end of the 2020 NRL season.

The 32-year-old, currently the second most-capped player in the club's history with 301 games, said after 13 seasons he was ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

"This is a decision I've thought long and hard about," the utility player said.

"I'm still really enjoying my footy and love being around the team we have here at the Roosters, but I have no doubt that it's the right time to make this call."

Aubusson is sidelined with a serious wrist injury but is confident of recovering in time for the looming NRL finals.

The club captain said he requires surgery but will wait until the end of the season.

Aubusson will remain with the club in an off-field role.

Latest articles

National

Vic wants to extend state of emergency

Victoria has had 15 coronavirus deaths, taking the state’s toll to 430 and the national figure to 517, but new case numbers dropped sharply to 116.

AAP Newswire
National

Pedophile told boy abuse was good for him

A Victorian pedophile has been jailed for repeatedly abusing a boy during the 1970s, after telling the child it was “good for him” and buying him ice cream.

AAP Newswire
National

Eye on Qld as Vic’s new virus cases drop

Victoria has recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in seven weeks as a cluster in Queensland is being closely monitored by authorities.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire