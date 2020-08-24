AAP Rugby

Wane tells young stars to delay Oz move

By AAP Newswire

John bateman - AAP

1 of 1

England coach Shaun Wane has urged the country's rising rugby league stars not to make the move to Australia too soon in their careers.

Though the Ashes series against Australia was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn't stopped Wane from casting his eye on the in-form players.

He revealed Alex Walmsley and Sam Tomkins would be at the forefront of his thoughts if any internationals were upcoming.

"I phoned him the other day," Wane said. "I don't make many phone calls like that but I told him I was impressed."

Wane also feels 31-year-old Tomkins, his former full-back at Wigan, is getting back to his best in what is now his second season at Catalans Dragons.

"He's at the front (of the queue) at the minute," said Wane, looking ahead to the 2021 World Cup. "He's the form player isn't he?

Wane is also keeping watch on Australia's NRL, where a number of potential members of his World Cup squad already ply their trade.

But the three-time Grand Final-winning coach has urged up-and-coming players tempted by the opportunity to play Down Under not to make the move too soon.

"I think they need to stay here and prove themselves like John Bateman did and Ryan Sutton has done," said Wane.

"It is a big ask for those young players and I would like them to stay here and have success here, then they've earned the right to get over there."

Latest articles

Sport

Butts makes AFL debut in Crows’ loss to Cats

Shepparton product Jordon Butts got a chance to spread his wings for the Adelaide today when he made his AFL debut. The 2018 Bears premiership player donned the Crows’ jumper for the first time in Adelaide’s gallant loss to Geelong. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL’s indigenous players. But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year’s round of celebration means that little bit more. The North Melbourne midfielder — along with...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Archard accepts gift with glee

If Rhys Archard has learnt one lesson better than most in racing; it is to never look a gift horse in the mouth. Especially when the gift is a horse. Free. Not just to train, but to own. But if the gift is a six-year-old gelding called Reggae Roc, with...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire