AAP Rugby

Seibold set to quit Broncos: report

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Seibold - AAP

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is reportedly set to quit the struggling NRL club in the next 48 hours.

The under-fire mentor will not return to Brisbane after being in isolation for 14 days after breaching the NRL's biosecurity protocols, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The report said Seibold's agent Isaac Moses was finalising a $1-million termination agreement with the club which was expected to be completed within days.

The Broncos have slipped to second from bottom on the NRL ladder under Seibold's tutelage.

Seibold has served just two years of a five-year contract.

