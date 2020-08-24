Broncos players expect Seibold to return

Brisbane veteran Darius Boyd expects Anthony Seibold back at training on Wednesday despite a report the NRL club is preparing to axe the embattled head coach.

Seibold has spent the past 14 days away from the team after leaving the club's quarantine bubble to deal with a personal family matter in Sydney.

On Monday the 45-year-old underwent a COVID-19 test and if that comes back negative he'll be free to return to the club's inner sanctum from Tuesday onwards.

A News Corp Australia report claims the Broncos have offered Seibold a $1m termination agreement to walk away from the role immediately following Brisbane's horror 2020 season.

As far as fullback Boyd is concerned though, Seibold remains the head coach and will be leading the team at their next training session.

"We're expecting him back on Wednesday and we've got a game against the Roosters on Friday night so we need to prepare well and expect Seibs back there," Boyd said.

Whether it happens now or at the end of the season, Seibold's time at Red Hill appears to be up less than two years into a five-year deal.

Under the former South Sydney coach's tutelage, the Broncos have slipped to second-last on the NRL ladder and are at serious risk of collecting the wooden spoon for the first time in the club's history.

A run of 12 defeats from their past 13 matches has included frightful hidings by Parramatta, Wests Tigers and this Friday's opponents the Sydney Roosters.

Boyd, who is set to retire at the end of the year, said he was hopeful the club will resolve Seibold's future soon for the sake of the man himself, the club and the playing group.

"It'd be ideal to get some clarity one way or the other but at the end of the day that comes down to the head honchos at the club," Boyd said.

"They have to decide what they think is best going forward."

Former player Kevin Walters, who was overlooked by the Broncos board in favour of Seibold, has been tipped as a replacement should the Broncos coach get the sack.

The six-time premiership winner says he hasn't been in contact with the club about the position but he'd be keen to help out if possible.

"I'm hurting as much as any supporter is at the moment," Walters told the Big Sports Breakfast.

"If I can get back there and help them, I'd love to do that in some way."

Boyd refused to endorse the Queensland State of Origin coach as Seibold's successor, saying it was disrespectful to speculate on future coaches while Seibold is still at the helm.

"We all know what be brings but I think we just need to quieten the brakes at this time. Seibs is the coach at the moment and until that otherwise changes we need to just leave it at that I think."