AAP Rugby

Smith set to depart Storm: report

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Smith of the Storm - AAP

1 of 1

Speculation is growing NRL great Cameron Smith will depart the Melbourne Storm at season's end.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the club believes the champion hooker is weighing up whether to retire or sign with one of the competition's Queensland-based clubs.

The paper says Smith is highly unlikely to play another season with the Storm, who have been waiting patiently for a call from their captain on his future.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has said the club has planned for all scenarios regarding the 37-year-old's future.

Bellamy said earlier this month they were working on two schemes for 2021: one with Smith retiring and one with him playing on, which could impact whether or not they keep emerging stars Harry Grant and Brandon Smith who also want to play hooker.

Smith was reportedly to announce whether he'd go around again next season at the beginning of August after being given a three-week timeframe.

However the SMH says a decision is now likely before the end of this week, with Smith due to return from a shoulder injury in Melbourne's clash against struggling Manly next Sunday.

Latest articles

News

Feral pigs trapped and killed in north-east Victoria

More than 60 feral pigs have been trapped and killed as part of a three-year project which aims to reduce the impacts of feral pigs on public land in targeted locations across north east Victoria. Forest Fire Management Victoria’s Hume invasive...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla mother and author releases inspirational book

Benalla’s Kylie mort manages to juggle a lot in her busy life. You could forgive her for being content to be a mother, business owner and mentor. But not Kylie, who has now added author to her impressive repertoire. Benalla’s Jacob Chacko names on...

Simon Ruppert
News

North East Artisans moves to Carrier St

If you have taken a stroll up Bridge St recently you could be forgiven for wondering where North East Artisans has gone? But don’t fear they have simply moved to new premises.

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Future Broncos stars eye present problem

Teenage halfback Tom Dearden did his reputation no harm but Brisbane were forced to cop another loss as they hunt to stave off the NRL’s wooden spoon.

AAP Newswire