Smith set to depart Storm: report

Speculation is growing NRL great Cameron Smith will depart the Melbourne Storm at season's end.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the club believes the champion hooker is weighing up whether to retire or sign with one of the competition's Queensland-based clubs.

The paper says Smith is highly unlikely to play another season with the Storm, who have been waiting patiently for a call from their captain on his future.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has said the club has planned for all scenarios regarding the 37-year-old's future.

Bellamy said earlier this month they were working on two schemes for 2021: one with Smith retiring and one with him playing on, which could impact whether or not they keep emerging stars Harry Grant and Brandon Smith who also want to play hooker.

Smith was reportedly to announce whether he'd go around again next season at the beginning of August after being given a three-week timeframe.

However the SMH says a decision is now likely before the end of this week, with Smith due to return from a shoulder injury in Melbourne's clash against struggling Manly next Sunday.