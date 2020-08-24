AAP Rugby

Taumalolo faces early finish to NRL season

By AAP Newswire

North Queensland's Jason Taumalolo - AAP

North Queensland enforcer Jason Taumalolo could miss the remainder of the NRL season after tearing his calf in Sunday's NRL loss to Newcastle.

The star lock had scans on Tuesday which revealed he will miss up to four weeks, however with just five regular rounds remaining and the Cowboys out of finals action, he may not play again this season.

He has already battled a knee injury this year which has hampered his impact.

Interim coach Josh Hannay said losing a player of Taumalolo's calibre would be a huge blow in an already sorry season for the Cowboys.

North Queensland also announced on Tuesday that hooker Reece Robinson will miss the remainder of the year after tearing his hamstring at training last week.

Prop Josh McGuire is at least free to play against Cronulla next round after being placed on report for a high shot on Kalyn Ponga late in the second half.

The former Queensland and Australia representative will pay a $900 fine if he enters an early guilty plea or $1200 if he challenges the grade one charge and loses.

Sunday's 12-0 loss to Newcastle was the Cowboys' eighth consecutive defeat and the first time they have been held scoreless since 2012.

However, an improved defensive resolve turned away the Knights at least four times on the line in the second half.

Hannay said the North Queensland need to continue to show pride in the jersey.

"The focus is to hold onto the resolve that we're showing," he said.

"You've got to continue to play or demonstrate a toughness about our football and demonstrate that the jersey and the club mean something and we've got to try and put together a complete 80 minutes.

"I'm encouraged by the toughness that they're showing. That's a step in the right direction for us."

