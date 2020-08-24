Cowboys lose Taumalolo in NRL loss

North Queensland will be waiting on scans on Jason Taumalolo after the enforcer limped from the field with a calf injury in Sunday's NRL loss to Newcastle.

The star lock was taken up the tunnel at McDonald Jones Stadium midway through the second half and did not return.

Interim coach Josh Hannay said he was unsure of the severity of the injury, but losing a player of Taumalolo's calibre would be a huge blow in an already sorry season for the Cowboys.

Prop Josh McGuire could miss next week's match against Cronulla after he was placed on report for a high shot on Kalyn Ponga in the second half.

Sunday's 12-0 loss to Newcastle was the Cowboys' eighth-consecutive defeat and the first time they have been held scoreless since 2012.

However, an improved defensive resolve turned away the Knights at least four times on the line in the second half.

With five games remaining and no chance of playing finals, Hannay said the North Queensland need to continue to show pride in the jersey.

"The focus is to hold onto the resolve that we're showing," he said.

"You've got to continue to play or demonstrate a toughness about our football and demonstrate that the jersey and the club mean something and we've got to try and put together a complete 80 minutes.

"I'm encouraged by the toughness that they're showing. That's a step in the right direction for us."