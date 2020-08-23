Marsters takes chance after fearing axe

South Sydney rookie Steven Marsters was hauled into Wayne Bennett's office and threatened with the sack three months before making his dream debut on Saturday night.

Marsters crossed with just his third touch as the Rabbitohs whipped Manly 56-16, after waking up believing he'd again be on ball-boy duties.

Long touted as a future star, the 20-year-old Junior Kiwis representative left St George Illawarra for Souths at the end of last year.

But with no football to play and battling personal issues, he stacked on the weight earlier this year and began missing training.

"There was a bit of family issues going on. I was in a different headspace," Marsters said.

"I missed a couple of sessions.

"My weight was pretty bad at that point. I needed to be at a weight that was expected of me.

"I was eating emotionally ... eating Maccas and Hungry Jacks every now and then, maybe twice or three times a day.

"It was more my attitude to training and my body wasn't the best."

It was at that point not only Marsters but those at Souths could feel his talent slipping away.

Off contract at the end of the year, Bennett made no secret of the fact his career was about to be cut short if he didn't turn things around.

"It hurt me and scarred me," Marsters said.

"But it was the best thing he has done for me. I wouldn't be here without him giving me that advice.

"He said I could be a good player but my attitude needs to be fixed. I thank him for kicking me up the arse."

It was then the cousin of North Queensland centre Esan Marsters began to turn things around.

Living out of home but still very close with his mum, he made a point of wanting to carry on his family's legacy.

He was also desperate not to let Bennett down, as well as other Souths players who'd tried to click him into gear.

And he is likely to get his next chance soon, with Dane Gagai in doubt again to face Parramatta on Thursday night with a hamstring injury.

"I promised him (Bennett) I would be at training. I wanted to prove to him I do belong here," Marsters said.

"For my family they were struggling with money. I looked at it like I could be that support.

"I know I can. I need to do better for my family and myself.

"When I got the call up (on Saturday) I just broke down in tears. I feel like all that weight (of 2020) is off my back now."