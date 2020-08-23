AAP Rugby

Manly won’t rush into Hopoate recall

By AAP Newswire

Albert Hopoate, Ben Trbojevic, Luke Metcalf and Toafofa Sipley - AAP

Manly won't rush Albert Hopoate back from his Warriors loan deal despite a depleted backline adding pain to their 56-16 flogging by South Sydney.

Coach Des Hasler admitted after the game his side were embarrassed by the smashing that's left them a near-impossible task to make the finals.

But the most urgent concern is who will take the field against Melbourne next week.

Centre Moses Suli didn't finish Saturday night's game with a foot injury, while stand-in fullback Tevita Funa could face two charges for high tackles.

Tom Trbojevic is still at least another week away, while Brendan Elliot's season is over.

Manly have other options but 19-year-old Hopoate is widely considered one of the most talented juniors coming through.

Hasler indicated calling him back was an option but not necessarily likely.

"Albert isn't going to solve the situation but we'll have to assess to see where we're at," Hasler said.

"We'll have a look at Suli's injury and see what the report is on Tevita as well. It could be anything, until we get a scan we won't know."

Hopoate's long-term future is also a concern.

He is off contract at end of the year and his famous father John hit out at the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

Alongside a story showing Hasler's quotes, John posted: "Good, we don't EVER want to come back".

That drama could add another sorry story to Manly's current predicament.

Saturday night's loss was their biggest in 15 years as they conceded 26 points in a horror 10-minute period during the first half.

It leaves them four points outside the eight with five rounds to play but with a horror for-and-against that would leave even the most ardent fan believing their season is over.

"It's not impossible but (the flogging) certainly makes it harder," Hasler said.

