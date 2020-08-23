AAP Rugby

Manly in waiting game on Hopoate recall

By AAP Newswire

Manly won't rush Albert Hopoate back from his Warriors loan deal despite a depleted backline adding pain to their 56-16 flogging by South Sydney.

Coach Des Hasler admitted after the game his side were embarrassed by the smashing that's left them a near-impossible task to make the finals.

But the most urgent concern is who will take the field against Melbourne next week.

It comes as centre Moses Suli faces a three-month recovery from a Lisfranc foot fracture suffered in Saturday night's game.

Tom Trbojevic is still at least another week away, while Brendan Elliot's season is over.

There was some relief after stand-in fullback Tevita Funa copped a fine for a grade one high tackle, but 19-year-old Hopoate is widely considered one of the most talented juniors coming through.

Hasler indicated calling him back was an option but not necessarily likely.

"Albert isn't going to solve the situation but we'll have to assess to see where we're at," Hasler said.

Hopoate's long-term future is also a concern.

He is off contract at end of the year and his famous father John hit out at the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

Alongside a story showing Hasler's quotes, John posted: "Good, we don't EVER want to come back".

That drama could add another sorry story to Manly's predicament.

Saturday night's loss was their biggest in 15 years as they conceded 26 points in a horror 10-minute period during the first half.

It leaves them four points outside the eight with five rounds to play but with a poor for-and-against that would leave even the most ardent fan believing their season is over.

"It's not impossible but (the flogging) certainly makes it harder," Hasler said.

