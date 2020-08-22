Brumbies blow Tahs away in Super victory

The Brumbies have regained top spot on the Super Rugby AU ladder with a statement 38-11 victory over the Waratahs in Canberra.

The Reds surged ahead on Friday night with their big win over the Western Force but it was short-lived with the Brumbies reminding their rivals of their superiority the very next day.

Winger Tom Wright celebrated a new Brumbies deal with two second half tries, as did No.8 Pete Samu; among a haul of six against the Waratahs' one.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar made eight personnel changes to the line-up that lost to the Rebels before the bye, leaving Wallabies Tevita Kuridrani, Folau Fainga'a and Joe Powell out.

But his faith in the depth of the squad paid off against the Waratahs, who were gunning for their third successive win.

While the penalty count ended in their favour, Waratahs skipper Rob Simmons said ill-discipline in the first half put a lot of pressure on his team.

"We just gave too many penalties away - we know the Brumbies when they get down in their attacking half they come at you all day and we gave them too many opportunities," Simmons told Fox Sports.

"When we give away that many penalties our heads start dropping and we start going elsewhere and looking to solve things individually."

The visitors started well and could have had first points on the board but No.8 Jack Dempsey spilt the ball over the line.

They suffered another blow at the 15-minute mark when Brumbies halfback Ryan Lonergan was awarded a try by the TMO despite being blatantly off-side.

Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead then reaped the rewards of a perfect cross-field kick by the Brumbies' other young half Bayley Kuenzle.

Two penalties by Will Harrison kept the Waratahs in touch and then Dempsey made no mistake after some handy lead-up work by hooker Tom Horton for an 11-12 halftime scoreline.

But the second half was one-way traffic with the Waratahs unable to match the Brumbies' lift in intensity and aggression.

Samu crossed in the corner after a long, floating pass from Irae Simone, before Wallabies World Cup halfback Nic White came on for his first Brumbies match since 2015.

He immediately showed his class to put Wright away, which blew the score out to 26-11.

Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa said he was proud his team withstood an early barrage from the Waratahs to run away with the game.

"The Tahs came hard but the second half was a huge effort and definitely an improvement on our last game," he said.

The Brumbies next take on the Force while the Waratahs face the Rebels in a match that could decide the final place in the finals.