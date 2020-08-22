AAP Rugby

Papalii is a Raiders NRL legend: Stuart

It was a highlight play from a player that Ricky Stuart believes will retire as one of the best to ever pull on a Canberra jersey.

Gold Coast halfback Jamal Fogarty was aiming to inspire a Titans' second-half fightback in Saturday's NRL game against the Raiders at CBUS Super Stadium.

Trailing by 18 points early in the second half, Fogarty took a quick 20m tap and had sprinted clear of the Raiders' defence.

With the tryline beckoning, it was Queensland State of Origin prop Josh Papalii who was nearest to the flying Titans stand-in skipper.

After a 60m sprint in which broadcaster Fox Sports had Papalii hitting a top speed of 31km/h, the big bopper ankle-tapped Fogarty and the Titan fell to the turf, knocking on as he hit the ground.

It was an inspirational play from a player that Stuart says will go down in the same elite company as past Raiders' greats such as Mal Meninga, Bradley Clyde, Laurie Daley and Glenn Lazarus.

"Papa will go down as one of the greatest players ever when he retires," Stuart said.

"He is one of the boys' favourites, they love playing with him and I don't underestimate anything that Josh has got.

"He's got a wonderful motor. Very, very skilful guy for his size.

"I don't say that lightly but he will go down as one of those greats of this club. It's a very deserving accolade or piece of commentary because we've had some greats here."

Papalii's effort reflects an attitude Stuart believes has been present all season by last year's grand finalists, who are threatening to break into the top four after five wins from their past six matches.

"There is a lot of character in this joint and you can see that with the huge amount of injuries we've had this year, with the adversity of our travel and what we've had this year," Stuart said.

"I don't say that for a shoulder to cry on, I say that because it's fact.

"We've had a real tough year this year and the way they've stuck together these blokes I couldn't be prouder as a coach."

