Raiders ease past Gold Coast in NRL

A two-try display by Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton has helped the Raiders secure a 36-16 NRL win over an undermanned Gold Coast on Saturday.

Wighton dominated the opening half as the Raiders, who ran up a season-high 36 points last weekend against the Broncos, were once again too good for Queensland opposition as they racked up six tries to three.

Winger Nick Cotric, who scored a double against the Broncos, picked up tries in either half as well as he moved to 10 four-pointers in 2020.

The Raiders enjoyed 61 per cent territory in the opening half to race to a 22-4 halftime lead, the eighth-straight match Canberra have scored 20 or more points against the Titans.

Justin Holbrook's team, already missing captain Kevin Proctor due to suspension and Jai Arrow (shoulder) and Dale Copley (pec) to injury, suffered another blow before kick off with Ash Taylor ruled out due to a quad injury.

Taylor's scratching brought Tanah Boyd back into the team and the youngster had an immediate impact with his grubber setting up Phillip Sami for the opening try of the game.

But the Titans' lead didn't last long as the Raiders ran in four unanswered tries, including Wighton's double, to open up an 18-point lead at the break.

Stand-in captain Jamal Fogarty tried to spark a comeback when he surged clear after taking a quick tap on the 20m line 10 minutes into the second half.

The halfback looked destined to go the length of the field at CBUS Super Stadium but was brought down by an ankle tap from Canberra prop Josh Papalii.

The Raiders' big man's 60-metre chase was the highlight of the match, capped by Fogarty knocking on as he hit the turf.

Papalii was later put on report for a high tackle on Jaimin Jolliffe while Titans' forward Moeaki Fotuaika was also placed on report for a crusher tackle.

The Titans did open the scoring in the second half when Fogarty set up dynamic fullback AJ Brimson but were immediately pegged back to an 18-point deficit when Hudson Young crashed over for the visitors.

Keegan Hipgrave crossed over for a late consolation for the Titans, who ended the game without hooker Nathan Peats who limped out of the game in the second half with a calf injury.

Gold Coast travel to Sydney next week to face St George Illawarra while Canberra's next match is against lowly Canterbury in the nation's capital.