Too much momentum to rest players: Cleary

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is reluctant to rest players over the final five rounds of the NRL season for fear of interrupting a wonderful bout of momentum.

The first-placed Panthers are three points clear of Melbourne after a 10-game winning streak but with finals nearing the pressure is on to maintain the energy.

The team has been blessed with minimal injuries but without a plan to rest their stars, the majority will play 18-straight games heading into the finals.

Should they finish first as expected, the Panthers will then need to win another three matches to claim their first NRL premiership since 2003.

"The plan to this point has been to manage training loads, rather than games. I'm not going to change that right now," Cleary said after Friday's 38-12 win over Cronulla.

"It's just too far out, there's too much that can change from week to week and obviously we're on a bit of a roll, and I think that's important to keep that momentum going as well.

"In managing their training loads, the boys have worked hard so we can do that and that's been working for us."

Although, the temptation will be there over the next five weeks.

The Panthers face just one top eight side - Parramatta - before the first week of the finals.

Concern will then turn to complacency and how to keep the momentum charging with a minor premiership and NRL title within reach.

"We just turn up and try and get better each week," Cleary said.

"I know that sounds like a cliche but you don't win 10 in a row if you're not doing that.

"If I saw any complacency or anyone getting ahead of themselves ... I'm looking for it but I haven't seen it.

"There's so much energy around the place, they're loving every minute of it. I think the way we're starting each game shows it."

The Panthers play Wests Tigers next week but could be without rampaging forward Viliame Kikau who is on report for a late shot on Cronulla half Braydon Trindall.

Hooker Api Koroisau is also in doubt after he was taken from the field on Friday with a calf injury.