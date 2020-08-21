Fainu faces long wait on NRL sidelines

AAP Rugby

Manly hooker Manase Fainu will spend almost another year on the sidelines with his trial over an alleged stabbing only set to start next July.

The 21-year-old entered a not guilty plea via video link at Parramatta District Court on Thursday, with his trial set for July 26 next year and expected to last three weeks.

It comes as another huge blow for the youngster, who will remain stood down under the NRL's no-fault policy until his case is complete.

The Sea Eagles had placed all their eggs in the dynamite dummy half's basket at the end of last year, releasing Api Koroisau early to Penrith.

Koroisau has since gone on to be the buy of the year, while Manly picked up Danny Levi from Newcastle midway through the pre-season to fill the hole left by Fainu's asbence.

Fainu's speed and creativity out of dummy-half has been sorely missed this year, particularly while Tom Trbojevic was sidelined at fullback.

The hooker scored seven tries last year and bust 45 tackles, at one stage keeping Koroisau on the Sea Eagles' bench.

He has since been forced to deny three charges - including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - during a melee at a church dance in southwest Sydney last October.

Meanwhile, the news could prompt further questions over what Manly do with their salary cap.

Fainu is signed until the end of 2021 and has been battling a shoulder issue, while Levi is currently off contract at the end of this year.

He remains on bail and will next appear in a brief hearing on June 25, 2021.

Manly could potentially look to push for an exemption from the NRL if they believe COVID-19 has caused a backlog in courts and a delay in his trial date, although there is no guarantee it would be approved.

