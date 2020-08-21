AAP Rugby

Tahs expect Brumbies to keep to strengths

By AAP Newswire

Rob Simmons - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW Waratahs are expecting the same old game plan from the new-look Brumbies in their Super Rugby AU crunch match in Canberra on Saturday night.

The Brumbies made a massive 16 changes to the squad that went down to Melbourne before the bye, but Waratahs skipper Rob Simmons says they are expecting their opponents to still play to their strengths.

With four teams still in contention for three finals spots, the Waratahs have the Brumbies' top spot in sight.

To do so the Waratahs will have to win their third successive match, which is something they've struggled to do since June-July 2018.

"It's something we haven't done this year; we haven't done for a long time - win three in a row," Simmons said on Friday.

"It's going to be important to get this win and it's not going to be easy, it's going to be physical but we're looking forward to it."

Simmons dismissed a jibe from Brumbies coach Dan McKellar that the NSW are now "world-beaters", saying he was just trying to deflect from his Canberra team's favouritism.

The Brumbies have brought in experienced locks Murray Douglas and Caderyn Neville and stacked their bench with brawn and brains, including Wallabies halfback Nic White in his first outing.

They have left out Test players including centre Tevita Kuridrani and Joe Powell.

Simmons felt the changes included some "smart moves" after the Waratahs won the set-piece battle in round three, although went down 24-23.

"There's some quality players that they've brought in - that's the beauty of the Brumbies in that they've got good depth," he said.

"I still think the base of their game is going to be around their strengths.

"If they get that penalty we know they're going to the line and we're going to be under a lot of pressure from that maul.

"They'll stick to their strengths - you'd be silly to go away from them so I expect more of the same."

Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa expected the Waratahs to lift as they tried to knock off the frontrunners before the finals.

He said his team was always a target for their interstate rivals.

"When you're top of the table you always have a target on your back," Alalaatoa said.

"I don't think our set piece has been consistent and it's been a work-on for us but it's definitely improved since the last time we played.

"The side they've (Waratahs) picked definitely looking to disrupt our scrum and set piece which isn't surprising so that's the way we've prepared this week."

Latest articles

National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state’s south coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic disability pay scheme to slow virus

Victorian disability care staff will be reimbursed for not doing multi-site work, with the state and federal governments funding the $15 million scheme.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor’s biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

AAP Newswire