Titans NRL rebuild impresses Raiders coach

When Justin Holbrook sent Gold Coast into an NRL match for the first time against Canberra in March the result was a familiar one for both teams.

Ricky Stuart's Raiders cruised to a 24-6 win in that round one clash - the seventh straight match Canberra have scored 20 or more points against the Titans.

Saturday's return fixture at CBUS Super Stadium again looks a mismatch with Canberra aiming to move into the top four after a run of four wins from their past five matches.

The 13th-placed Titans meanwhile are just hoping their season doesn't peter out after the drama of captain Kevin Proctor's failed bid to avoid a suspension on a biting charge.

Proctor will be absent for four matches while Holbrook's team are also without representative forward Jai Arrow (shoulder) and experienced centre Dale Copley (pec) due to injury.

Despite those blows, Stuart says he's seen a lot for Titans fans to be positive about in 2020 and is warning his team to prepare themselves for a much tougher match than many may envisage.

"I see the Gold Coast as a team really on the up," Stuart said.

"I see them rebuilding very well and I've had that here.

"The players are in a very positive frame of mind when they see that there's some real movement and joy in the the club itself and that's the way they're playing.

"I talk to Mal (Meninga) a fair bit and he's got a great vibe himself in regards to the club and what they're doing there so I see a confident football team that are playing a good brand of football and it's going to be a very tough game."

Holbrook has brought Jarrod Wallace into his starting lineup with Moeaki Fotuaika moving to lock, while Sam Stone appears to be the man to replace Proctor in the second row.

The Raiders have named Hudson Young at lock with Ryan Sutton dropping to the bench for what will be prop Dunamis Lui's 150th NRL appearance.

KEY MATCH STATS

* Canberra have won seven of their past 10 matches against the Titans, scoring 20 or more points in their past seven encounters with Gold Coast.

* The Titans haven't beaten a team inside the NRL's top eight in more than 12 months.

* Raiders prop Dunamis Lui plays his 150th NRL match having debuted in 2010. Lui's four one-on-one strips this season is a league-high tally.

