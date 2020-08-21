AAP Rugby

Niukore charged over NRL crusher tackle

By AAP Newswire

Parramatta forward Marata Niukore. - AAP

1 of 1

Parramatta forward Marata Niukore has become the first player charged for a crusher tackle since an NRL crackdown but Melbourne duo Cooper Johns and Albert Vete have been let off.

In a stunning postscript to Thursday night's dramatic 14-0 win by the Eels, Johns and Vete both avoided charges from the match review committee on Friday.

Instead Niukore is the man facing a possible two-match ban for his tackle on Tom Eisenhuth after the incident wasn't penalised.

The charge sheet is sure to pour further fuel on the fire about players staying down to win penalties.

Eels coach Brad Arthur denied any suggestion of that on Thursday night, after both Maika Sivo and Nathan Brown were slow to get up following the Johns and Vete tackles.

Told of Arthur's comments, an angry Bellamy said he disagreed.

Regardless, Niukore will now have two matches to serve if he fights the case at the judiciary and loses, or one if he takes an early-guilty plea.

Under the NRL's old system, an early-guilty plea would have seen him avoid suspension.

In further good news for Melbourne, Nelson Asofa-Solomona will only be fined for his high tackle on Niukore in the second half that saw him sin-binned.

The developments come as Manly coach Des Hasler warned he was concerned too many players could face bans for accidental incidents.

The NRL upped the penalty after 18 players were charged with crusher tackles this year in 14 rounds, compared to 12 across 25 rounds last season.

"We've backed ourselves into a situation where it's the position the players find themselves getting into," Hasler said.

"The person defending has no intention of doing a crusher tackle.

"But it's the situation the attacking player finds himself in by backing into a tackle.

"There are some crusher tackles where players really work to put pressure down on them, but a lot are not genuine and are accidents happening.

"It can have a big impact if a player has carryover points, they can face a two-week suspension on something that was probably (accidental)."

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton City Council adopts Congupna Recreation Reserve Master Plan

Congupna, like many of Greater Shepparton’s smaller municipalities, relies on its recreation reserve to host various events. Years of use has affected the condition of the facility; however, thanks to Greater Shepparton City Council’s...

Liam Nash
News

Shepparton driver detected 70km/h over speed limit

A Shepparton man had his car impounded this morning after he was detected travelling 70km/h over the speed limit. Police observed the vehicle travelling at speed in the wet along the Midland Hwy towards Mooroopna this morning. The car was...

Shepparton News
News

Police investigate Shepparton firearm incident

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www. crimestoppersvic. com. au

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor’s biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

AAP Newswire