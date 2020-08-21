AAP Rugby

Storm’s Brandon Smith to have jaw surgery

By AAP Newswire

Brandon Smith - AAP

Livewire Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith will undergo surgery on Saturday after fracturing his jaw in their loss to Parramatta on Thursday night.

He will be sidelined for the rest of the home and away rounds, with the Storm hopeful he can play a role in the NRL finals.

It's the second serious injury for Smith this year after the Kiwi Test rake suffered a facial fracture in the All Stars game, which ruled him out for the first part of the season.

It comes after his manager informed the Storm that Smith wants a release from the club if skipper Cameron Smith plays on, with the young gun wanting a starting No.9 role.

Smith joins a bulging casualty ward that includes long-term injuries Suliasi Vunivalu (jaw), Dale Finucane (calf) and Tui Kamikamica (back), while captain Smith, Cameron Munster and Jahrome Huges have also been on the sidelines.

Stand-in skipper Kenny Bromwich suffered a calf injury in the 14-0 loss, while five-eighth Ryley Jacks, who has a bruised hip, is also in doubt for the round 15 home game against Manly.

