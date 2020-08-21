Robinson’s big challenge in NRL milestone

Trent Robinson is the most experienced Sydney Roosters coach in history but even he is facing challenges he hasn't encountered ahead of his 200th NRL game in charge of the foundation club.

The Roosters go into Saturday night's clash with Wests Tigers without 975 games of NRL experience after Luke Keary, Mitchell Aubusson and Lachlan Lam joined the casualty ward.

But those numbers are nothing new this season for the injury-hit Roosters with more than 1000 games missing from last week's loss to Melbourne.

Instead, this week, it's in the halves where the Roosters are short.

For the first time in his career Robinson has had his two starting playmakers ruled out through injury in the same week.

Saturday night will also mark the first time he hasn't had Cooper Cronk or Keary in his halves pairing since the start of 2017.

And aside from Mitchell Pearce's horror 2016 season, it's just the second time he hasn't had Pearce, Cronk, Keary, or James Maloney in there since taking over in 2013.

But with Drew Hutchison and Kyle Flanagan at the helm, Robinson is still confident the two-time defending premiers will have no problem clicking in attack.

"You train a lot with those guys throughout the pre-seasons and season," Robinson said.

"They spend a lot of time together. You have the conversations you need to have.

"You offer them lots of opportunities to lead on the field during the week.

"You obviously don't want some of those guys out, but some of these guys are getting an opportunity to add value to our season."

The biggest spotlight will be on Flanagan.

Dropped a fortnight ago to work on his game, the competition's leading points-scorer is now back in his No.7 jersey.

He's also now asked to come back without Keary for the next few weeks, but Robinson is keen to point out he has always been the general on the field.

"That was his role a couple of weeks ago," Robinson said.

"Discussions have been good (while he's been out). He's continued to train hard and watch film to understand.

"Things we both wanted we have been able to go on field and get our combinations right. It's been a good few weeks."

Robinson does however expect his remaining senior players to lift in their colleagues' absence, beginning with James Tedesco at the back.

"We often see our best players in the best of time when they are fresh and the sun is shining," he said.

"This is when I like watching these guys play as well.

"Teddy knows his responsibility, he revels in it. (You have to) if you are going to be the No.1 player in the game."

As for his own milestone, Robinson will on Saturday become the first man to coach the Roosters in 200 games.

But it's not lost on the proud devotee of the club's history that he has done it with most of his support staff and several senior players beside him from day one.

"It's not going to stop any time soon, so we just keep forging forward," Robinson said.