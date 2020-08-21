AAP Rugby

Johns Jnr welcomes NRL spotlight

By AAP Newswire

Cooper Johns - AAP

1 of 1

It's lucky he loves the attention because a famous surname and a controversial penalty has amplified the spotlight on Melbourne NRL debutant Cooper Johns.

The 21-year-old son of Newcastle legend Matthew Johns has dealt with the scrutiny that comes with bearing the name his whole life, so naturally his debut on Thursday night was no different.

In what was a mixed night for the young halfback, the biggest moment came when he was placed on report for a crusher tackle on Parramatta's Maika Sivo in the first half of the 14-0 loss.

Johns had insisted post match he did not believe the incident was worthy of being labelled a crusher tackle, before avoiding a charge on Friday.

"Sivo's got about 40 kilos on me too. I don't think it would have hurt him, I think he was just trying to draw a penalty," he said.

It comes after Parramatta coach Brad Arthur denied Sivo had milked the penalty by grabbing his neck and laying down, while Storm coach Craig Bellamy respectfully disagreed.

The controversial moment did not sour the emotional debut for Johns who was deputising for injured half Jahrome Hughes.

Bellamy had told him all week he was a 90 per cent chance to play but Johns believed the worst until he finally got the call up on Wednesday afternoon.

It meant the attention, while intense on game day, was as short lived as possible.

"I've sort of had that my whole life really. And ask my dad, I like a lot of attention," he said.

"I'm a bit of an attention seeker so I handled it pretty good and it made for a lot of emotion for the game.

"I did enjoy myself, I probably built it up a lot bigger in my head to be honest.

"Dad and (uncle, Andrew Johns) upped it in my head, probably built it up to be something bigger than it was but when you get out there, the adrenaline starts pumping and 10 minutes felt like 10 seconds, really.

"I was very grateful that he gave me the chance to wear the jersey tonight and I'm looking forward to the next time I get to wear it."

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton City Council adopts Congupna Recreation Reserve Master Plan

Congupna, like many of Greater Shepparton’s smaller municipalities, relies on its recreation reserve to host various events. Years of use has affected the condition of the facility; however, thanks to Greater Shepparton City Council’s...

Liam Nash
News

Shepparton driver detected 70km/h over speed limit

A Shepparton man had his car impounded this morning after he was detected travelling 70km/h over the speed limit. Police observed the vehicle travelling at speed in the wet along the Midland Hwy towards Mooroopna this morning. The car was...

Shepparton News
News

Police investigate Shepparton firearm incident

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www. crimestoppersvic. com. au

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Johns to make NRL debut with Storm

Cooper Johns will make his NRL debut for injury-ravaged Melbourne on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor’s biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

AAP Newswire