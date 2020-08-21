Broncos want win to welcome back Seibold

Brisbane expect besieged coach Anthony Seibold to return on Tuesday with his stand-in Peter Gentle hopeful it will come on the heels of a rare NRL win against St George on Friday.

The coach left the NRL bubble for a family matter and was forced into a two-week quarantine before returning to Red Hill.

During that time he has been viciously targeted by trolls, hiring lawyers and cybersecurity experts to track down the source of the abuse.

"I admire what he's doing," Gentle said of his superior's approach.

"He's not free game to those slanderous comments from we don't know who.

"He's putting a brave front on for me though, we talk football and I think that's a good distraction for him.

"We talk three, four times a day ... he's still a big part of what's going on."

The Broncos have tweaked training again this week, adding a half-time break to sessions in an attempt to improve the back end of games.

They have scored just 12 points and conceded 154 in the last 20 minutes of games this season, with Canberra scoring five unanswered second-half tries to run them down last weekend.

Sitting 15th and on track for their worst points differential in club history, Gentle said avoiding the wooden spoon was a "longer term" concern but "at the moment the important thing is to win tomorrow night".

The Dragons have their own changes at the top with Dean Young set to oversee his first game since Paul McGregor's departure.

But he's more concerned with his own side's stutters than the Broncos'.

"I'm not sure you can be complacent when you're coming 11th," said Young.

"I was proud of the boys on their effort Friday night (to beat Parramatta).

"I'm not too sure what we're going to get tomorrow night. I don't think our fans know what they're going to get, and that's the challenge for this group."