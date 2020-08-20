AAP Rugby

Roosters keep Keary in chook pen

By AAP Newswire

Luke Keary - AAP

1 of 1

Luke Keary will be a Sydney Rooster until the end of 2024 after the back-to-back premiers removed any threat of the champion playmaker entering the open market.

Already contracted until the end of 2021, the Roosters confirmed Keary had signed a new three-year extension on Thursday.

It stops the 2018 Clive Churchill Medallist from being approached by any rivals at the end of the season, given he would have been fair game from November 1.

Had the 28-year-old not been re-signed by that point, he could have attracted huge interest as arguably the game's best five-eighth.

Keary has transformed from being on the outer at South Sydney to a Kangaroos playmaker last year.

He is the heart of the Roosters' attack, having taken the reins at the tricolours following the retirement of Cooper Cronk.

His absence is expected to be felt in the coming weeks, as he battles to recover from a broken rib.

His signing is also the first headway into a long list of star players who are off contract at the club at the end of next year.

James Tedesco, Angus Crichton, Isaac Liu, Kyle Flanagan, Sam Verrills and Daniel Tupou all have contracts expiring in 2021.

Club stalwarts Jake Friend and Mitchell Aubusson are also off at the end of this year.

