Brumbies’ McKellar sparks derby mind games

NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney.

The trap was set but NSW coach Rob Penney refused to take the bait ahead of the Waratahs' Super Rugby AU grudge match against the Brumbies on Saturday night.

"They've won two games in a row so they're world-beaters again and full of confidence, according to most, so they will play side to side rugby and we'll certainly be looking to put them under pressure," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said on Thursday.

Whether it was a subtle dig or a genuine compliment from McKellar, Penney wasn't too sure, nor did he care.

"Did he say that, did he? Talking us up. Do you think he's trying to deflect?" Penney said.

"We certainly wouldn't be viewing himself as world-beaters after a couple of wins.

"No, we're pretty grounded. They're very hot favourites at their home ground, obviously, and after what they've done in the last few years that would be an appropriate status for them."

The mind games are on in earnest.

Penney noted that the Waratahs winning successive games for the first time in more than a year was nothing like claiming back-to-back titles, or Australian conference honours as the Brumbies have done.

The fierce rivalry between Australia's two most successful franchises is obvious even to a Kiwi in his first season in charge of the Waratahs and he's not surprised the Brumbies retain a siege mentality even a quarter of a century after their establishment.

"It's a pretty tumultuous sort of a relationship," Penney said.

"Obviously when the Brumbies first merged, they took a lot of people from the NSW region. They created a bit of a mentality of nobody wants us, nobody loves us, nobody backs us.

"That mentality still survives today and used in the right way it can be a very effective motivator."

Penney, who has named the same 23-man team that beat the Western Force last week, has his own motivations - and that's helping the Waratahs stay in the race to host next month's final.

Victory in Canberra could propel the Tahs above the Brumbies in top spot with two rounds remaining before the three-team playoffs.

Waratahs: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Joey Walton, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Newsome, Will Harrison, Jake Gordon, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Rob Simmons (capt), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Horton, Tom Robertson. Res: Robbie Abel, Tetera Faulkner, Angus Bell, Tom Staniforth, Hugh Sinclair, Mitch Short, Ben Donaldson, Lalakai Foketi.

