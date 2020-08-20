AAP Rugby

Vaughan flies straight in from bio breach

By AAP Newswire

Paul Vaughan. - AAP

Dean Young will bring Paul Vaughan straight back into St George Illawarra's NRL side against Brisbane despite not seeing him since his biosecurity breach.

Vaughan did not train with the Dragons on Thursday as he awaited the results of his COVID-19 test, before being granted approval to return to their bubble.

It means the first time he will see teammates since his cafe breakfast breach two weeks ago will be at the airport on Friday, ahead of the team's flight to Brisbane.

But interim coach Young said he would have no hesitation in bringing him back off the bench and confirmed he will be in the team.

"I have been in contact with him a fair bit," Young said.

"He has been hooked up on zoom (teleconferences) so he hasn't missed any video sessions or meetings we have had this week.

"He's going to come off the interchange.

"I don't want to set him up to fail by starting in a game where he has been away from the team for the past two weeks.

"Our performance staff have done an incredible job working with him this week and I will see him at the airport."

It mean youngsters Blake Lawrie and Josh Kerr will keep their starting spots after impressing Young in last week's win over Parramatta.

Jacob Host will also start in the back row with Tyrell Fuimaono losing his case at the NRL judiciary, while Trent Merrin comes onto the bench.

