No grey areas with Young as Dragons coach

By AAP Newswire

Interim St George Illawarra NRL coach Dean Young. - AAP

Dean Young will do it his way in his audition as St George Illawarra coach, telling Dragons players his expectations are clear.

Young has six weeks to prove why he should stay in charge of the Dragons, as they start their search for a full-time replacement for Paul McGregor.

The Dragons board want a coach with a track record of sound defence and discipline, as well as experience in a successful culture.

And it's exactly that doggedness Young wants to instil in his players, beginning with Friday night against Brisbane.

"The players know what I value in players," Young said.

"I value players who compete. I value players who are disciplined and I value players that are consistent.

"There is no grey in that. It's black and white.

"You either compete hard or you don't. You're either disciplined or you're not. And you're consistent or you're not. It's pretty easy to see."

The Dragons are languishing 11th on the NRL ladder, but Young is quick to point out that in the only two games they have competed in consistently this year, they won.

"We've played for 80 minutes twice this year, once against Manly and once against Parramatta," Young said.

"We got the result in both of them."

Young admitted to having butterflies on his first day in charge, after serving as McGregor's assistant since 2014 - two years after his retirement.

He has taken advice from Wayne Bennett in the past fortnight with the pair close from their time together at the Dragons.

Bennett has been linked to a Dragons return while Craig Fitzgibbon and Jason Ryles are likely to be the other front-runners.

Fitzgibbon and Ryles have history at the club and are the respective defensive coaches at the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne.

Both however are locked into contracts for next year as is Bennett at the Rabbitohs.

Shane Flanagan would be another option given Cronulla's sturdy defence in his final years, but his NRL ban means he can only be the Dragons assistant until the end of next year.

Anthony Griffin, Paul Green and Todd Payten are likely to be the other figures considered by the Red V.

But regardless, Young knows the next month is his best shot.

"I'm pretty determined to do it my way," Young said.

"I have six weeks now. It's a good opportunity for myself to do things my way.

"It obviously is (an audition) but I am pretty good at staying on task and at the moment my focus is the next six weeks.

"Ask me that question in six weeks time whether I want the job then, I'll know the answer then."

