Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

A leading sports scientist believes stress from living in the bubble could be a factor in more than 800 games missed through injury since the NRL restarted.

An AAP analysis of player availability since the competition resumed 12 rounds ago in May shows a staggering 814 games have been missed because of injury.

The Warriors are the most impacted team with 112 games missed in a statistic that doesn't include their players who have since returned to New Zealand.

Brisbane, Gold Coast and Newcastle follow with more than 60 games missed in each squad while Canberra and the Sydney Roosters also feeling the pain.

Parramatta have had the least concerns - missing just 20 games to injury - while St George Illawarra and surprisingly Manly are on the lower end of the scale.

The data takes into account players who have previously played first grade, and is based on information made available by each club.

Sports scientist Tim Gabbett says this year has likely been a "perfect storm" for injuries, with an interrupted season, no byes, no reserve grade, more ball-in-play time and the limited number of grounds used.

But he believed one aspect overlooked was the impact of life in the bubble, with the game's stars in lockdown since May for all but four weeks.

"There is definitely evidence to say that different stress can impact injuries," Gabbett, who has worked with several NRL clubs and overseas sports teams, said.

"There will be guys that just get on with it and are fine with it. There would be guys that would be worried and anxious about it.

"The way you sleep, if you consistently have poor sleep that can impact on your injury rate."

While players have been happy to make sacrifices for the game, restrictions on some parts of society have eased while they remain in a tight bubble.

The angst was part of the reason why the NRL loosened protocols in June before fears of a second wave saw them tightened again.

The restrictions also mean players cannot take part in recreational activities such as surfing and golf.

Exercise outside of their homes has been limited to club training or walking the dog or children.

"It's the unseen," Gabbett said.

"There would be some, when training stops, they are back on the couch eating a packet of Tim Tams.

"Different people would cope with it different ways and that will manifest when they get out on the ground."

Knees have been the biggest issues, accounting for more than 50 players sidelined across the league.

But not all injuries are created equal, with clubs like Canberra, the Roosters and Newcastle all suffering multiple injuries in the same position.

Manly's 39 games missed are the third least, but include long-term injuries to key players such as Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker while starting forwards have missed games in unison.

"It could just be a perfect storm at the moment when you think of the myriad of factors at play."

GAMES MISSED THROUGH INJURY SINCE NRL RESTART

Warriors: 112

Brisbane: 83

Gold Coast: 71

Newcastle: 60

North Queensland: 59

Sydney Roosters: 59

Canberra: 53

Canterbury: 47

Wests Tigers: 47

Cronulla: 44

Melbourne: 42

Panthers: 36

South Sydney: 30

Manly: 29

St George Illawarra: 22

Parramatta: 20

* Based on players with NRL experience and information made available by each club