RL star Payne Haas mourns brother’s death

By AAP Newswire

Payne Haas. - AAP

Brisbane forward Payne Haas has posted an emotional farewell on social media after his older brother's death.

Chace Haas, 22, became a ventilated quadriplegic when he was just five months old, suffering whiplash in a 1999 car accident before Payne was born.

The pair shared a special bond growing up, with 20-year-old penning a tribute on social media on Thursday morning.

"Confused atm but I know you won't want me down, just going to soldier on till my heart stops like you did," he wrote.

"I love you forever my best friend, my role model, but most importantly my big brother.

"Going to miss our banter and seeing your big smile whenever I come home to see you but I know you're going to be watching over all of us every step of the way.

"Thanks for being there for me when no one else was, I'm going to carry your name with me everywhere I go.

"I did this for you before this happened and I'm going to keep doing this for you. Staunchest person I've ever met."

Haas is serving a suspension and will not feature in the Broncos' clash with St George in Brisbane on Friday night.

