Hoopert back as Reds eye top Super spot

Top spot beckons for the Queensland Reds, who have included fit-again prop Harry Hoopert on the bench for their Super Rugby AU clash with Western Force.

The Reds can jump ahead of the Brumbies, if only for 24 hours, with a win on the Gold Coast on Friday in what is their penultimate game before the three-team finals series.

Hoopert (knee) returns to bolster their injury-hit forward pack while much-hyped schoolboys talent Josh Flook gets his first start in the centres, keeping Test talent Jordan Petaia on the wing with Hunter Paisami (knee) set to miss a fortnight.

The Reds' bonus-point win against the Melbourne Rebels boosted them from fourth to outright second last week.

They are now just two points behind the Brumbies (18 points) with a bye next week, before the teams clash in the final round for what could be a contest to decide top spot.

The Brumbies play the NSW Waratahs (15 points) on Saturday, with the victor able to finish the weekend in first place if the Reds lose to the Force (two points).

The Force are without a win since rejoining the domestic competition, but have finished within 10 points of the Reds, Waratahs and Rebels to underline their danger.

"We're excited to head down the coast and play in front of our Queensland fans tomorrow night," Thorn said.

"The Force will be hungry. They're a dangerous team with plenty of experience."

Queensland Reds: Jock Campbell, Jordan Petaia, Josh Flook, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, James O'Connor, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Jack Straker. Reserves: Josh Nasser, Harry Hooper, Zane Nonggorr, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Angus Scott-Young, Moses Sorovi, Bryce Hegarty, Jack Hardy.

Western Force: Jake Strachan, Byron Ralston, Kyle Godwin, Richard Kahui, Brad Lacey, Jono Lance, Ian Prior, Brynard Stander, Kane Koteka, Ollie Atkins, Jeremy Thrush, Kieran Longbottom, Andrew Ready, Pekahou Cowan. Reserves: Heath Tessman, Chris Heiberg, Tom Sheminant, Johan Bardoul, Ollie Callan, Nick Frisby, Jack McGregor, Henry Taefu.