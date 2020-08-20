AAP Rugby

Force wary as Reds eye top Super spot

Queensland's defence has been as bad as it has been good across the last fortnight but with top spot on the line the Western Force are expecting the latter when they meet the Reds on Friday.

The Reds can jump ahead of the Brumbies, if only for 24 hours, with a win on the Gold Coast on Friday in what is their penultimate game before the three-team Super Rugby AU finals series.

Flogged 45-12 by the NSW Waratahs, the Reds then kept the Melbourne Rebels try-less with a monumental defensive effort that came with a bonus point that helped them into outright second.

Up 14-0 in their last meeting, the Force could only watch as the Reds turned it on to win 31-24 in one of three near-misses for the winless Force since their competition recall.

Force coach Tim Sampson is still clinging to the mathematical possibility of a finals appearance and knows what to expect on the Gold Coast from the Reds.

"You have to treat them with respect; you can get on top of them, as we did in that first game, but they'll never go away," he said.

"They're pretty tenacious, they played on a lot of emotion last week, defended really well.

"We want to get on top of these guys early and try and control the game."

Harry Hoopert (knee) returns to bolster their injury-hit forward pack while much-hyped schoolboys talent Josh Flook gets his first start in the centres, keeping Test star Jordan Petaia on the wing with Hunter Paisami (knee) set to miss a fortnight.

Queensland-born hooker Andrew Ready will start for the Force for the first time in this campaign, while former Wallabies halfback Nick Frisby (broken nose) returns to the bench.

The Reds are now just two points behind the Brumbies (18 points) with a bye next week, before the teams clash in the final round for what could be a contest to decide top spot.

The Brumbies play the NSW Waratahs (15 points) on Saturday, with the victor able to finish the weekend in first place if the Reds lose to the Force.

The Force are without a win since rejoining the domestic competition, but have finished within 10 points of the Reds, Waratahs and Rebels to underline their danger.

Queensland Reds: Jock Campbell, Jordan Petaia, Josh Flook, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, James O'Connor, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Jack Straker. Reserves: Josh Nasser, Harry Hoopert, Zane Nonggorr, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Angus Scott-Young, Moses Sorovi, Bryce Hegarty, Jack Hardy.

Western Force: Jake Strachan, Byron Ralston, Kyle Godwin, Richard Kahui, Brad Lacey, Jono Lance, Ian Prior, Brynard Stander, Kane Koteka, Ollie Atkins, Jeremy Thrush, Kieran Longbottom, Andrew Ready, Pekahou Cowan. Reserves: Heath Tessman, Chris Heiberg, Tom Sheminant, Johan Bardoul, Ollie Callan, Nick Frisby, Jack McGregor, Henry Taefu.

