Bromwich to skipper Storm for first time

By AAP Newswire

Kenny Bromwich

Given the players in front of him, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy never considered Kenny Bromwich would one day captain the NRL side.

But on Thursday night he will become the 22nd skipper of the club in bittersweet circumstances after his brother Jesse copped a one-match suspension.

The ban saw him join Cameron Smith and Dale Finucane on the sidelines, but has opened the door for young brother Kenny to step into the leadership role for the first time as they take on Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bellamy said the job was a reward for Kenny's form this season and a nod to his development as a player.

"If I'm being honest I wouldn't have thought that he'd captain our side, and that's not to say he's not a good leader or captain material," Bellamy said.

"Over his career we've had obviously Smithy as captain and then (Cooper) Cronk and (Billy) Slater, and then his brother and Dale as well.

"All those guys have wonderful leadership qualities.

"I probably wouldn't have expected him to be captain but having said that he'll do a great job.

"He's been in our leadership group now for a couple of years.

"Him getting the job is just continuing how he's been playing."

The New Zealand international has played eight seasons with the Storm for 164 NRL games and will draw on all of the experience to lead the depleted side against the Eels.

"At the end of the day, it won't change what he's got to do," Bellamy said.

"At some stage he might need to settle a couple of the younger guys down and make sure communication is good and they're not frantic at all.

"Other than that he just needs to get out there and get his job done."

Already down on troops, the Storm have lost halfback Jahrome Hughes to a groin injury, with Cooper Johns to make his NRL debut.

