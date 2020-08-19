AAP Rugby

Thorn says defence key to Super success

By AAP Newswire

Brad Thorn - AAP

1 of 1

With a trophy haul that includes NRL titles, a Super Rugby championship and a Rugby World Cup, Brad Thorn knows the recipe for success.

And he sees it in his Queensland Reds team.

Thorn says the common trait among his title-winning teams has been their defence, with the Reds showing their mettle in their last-round Super Rugby AU victory over Melbourne.

The victory, in which the Reds made 204 tackles to the try-less Rebels' 66, shot them from fourth to second spot on the ladder with three rounds to play.

"Every time I won a title we were usually top of the defence," Thorn said on Wednesday ahead of their Friday night clash with the Western Force.

"Any time I've been in a team that's done well - we focused on it (defence) a lot at the Broncos, the Crusaders, the All Blacks.

"You look at the Crusaders and Jaguares in Super Rugby last year they were one and two; defence is just so important.

"What it says is a lot about your attitude, a lot about your mindset as a team, your connection, the spirit of the team."

Thorn says Reds skipper Liam Wright has been urging the team to go on with it, with the playoffs in sight.

"Liam has been saying to front again - you become a great side when you front week in and week out so that's the challenge for the lads."

Meanwhile, Thorn praised the work rate and maturity of his scrum anchor Taniela Tupou.

While some critics have put Tupou's dominance down to illegally angling in at scrum time, Thorn said it was pure power from the 132kg beast.

"You can talk about him, but it's a pretty easy equation - he's a big, powerful tighthead who has learnt to love the scrum," Thorn said.

"You'd be surprised if he wasn't being dominant.

"Taniela is 24 now, he's worked hard on his craft, been to a World Cup, 50-plus caps, and he's just coming into that time - there's just maturity coming in."

Latest articles

Soccer

Vibe is right for PSG to take ECL crown

French glamour club Paris Saint-Germain have crushed RB Leipzig 3-0 to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi part of Barcelona rebuild: president

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has all but confirmed Ronald Koeman as the club’s new coach while he expects Lionel Messi to stay on at Nou Camp.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Barca believe Koeman is coaching answer

Barcelona are believed to be negotiating a deal to appoint Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman as the successor to the sacked Quique Setien.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor’s biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters won’t rush Williams NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has ended his two weeks in quarantine but despite an injury crisis at the Sydney Roosters he won’t be rushed back into the NRL fray.

AAP Newswire