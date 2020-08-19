AAP Rugby

Penrith reward young gun with NRL deal

By AAP Newswire

Liam Martin - AAP

1 of 1

Penrith have bolstered their forward pack for the next two years by rewarding rising star Liam Martin with a contract extension.

The 23-year-old Temora product has progressed through the club's junior system since arriving in Penrith at 15 and has taken his game to a new level in 2020.

Since making his NRL debut last season he has forced his way into Ivan Cleary's starting side alongside his former NYC and reserve grade teammates.

The club is riding a record nine-game winning streak, which coincided with his promotion to starting second-rower where he is regularly playing 80 minutes a game.

His success on the field adds to the growing junior base at the club that has now produced much of their first-grade side.

Earlier this month coach Cleary admitted while the team is riding a wave of success, it will become more difficult to keep the core of the group together under the salary cap.

