Lawrence calls time on 15-year NRL career

He was never the most talented NRL player but retiring Wests Tigers legend Chris Lawrence can't be beaten for heart.

The 31-year-old on Tuesday said this season would be his last, just days after he played game 250 for the club he has devoted most of his life to.

While his proud family cried as they watched on during his announcement, Lawrence remained composed and calm - the backbone for those who need him.

It could have been the end countless times for the tough Lawrence - most recently when his face was shattered in a horror training accident last year and his wife Kathryn told him "no more".

But his passion to keep playing wouldn't let him quit, in the same way his passion for what is next told him the time is right to go.

"To be able to make my debut then and sit here 15 years later, it's definitely something I'm proud of considering there's probably been a lot of times where the thought has crossed my mind that I should just give up with some of the setbacks," he said.

"I've always maintained while the surgeons and doctors said I was OK, I'd keep coming back and playing while I still had the drive and motivation.

"In anything you do if you have the passion and motivation you've got to go after it, do what you can do and try to achieve it.

"That's what's kept me going through the setbacks and it's the same reason why I've made the decision to call it time."

Through the COVID-19 shutdown, Lawrence spent more time working on his motivational and educational business, One Wellbeing, and that's where his focus will turn.

However, coach Michael Maguire said he wants to keep Lawrence involved at the Tigers in some capacity to help mentor younger players.

After all, none epitomise a role model more than Lawrence.

"I've watched Chris develop as a young kid, I still remember the day that he debuted, just a kid coming out of school and playing and I always admired Chrissy from afar because he always committed everything," Maguire said.

"It's been a joy to be able to coach him for the last two years and to see him develop so many of the players coming through at the Wests Tigers.

"It's a great example of what leadership does within an organisation.

"Willing to do anything for his teammates and the staff and people around the organisation; and that's the reason he's had such a long career."