AAP Rugby

Brumbies look to douse Super hot Waratahs

By AAP Newswire

The Brumbies' Tom Wright - AAP

1 of 1

The Brumbies say the NSW Waratahs are the "shining light" of Super Rugby AU that they are aiming to extinguish in their Saturday night showdown in Canberra.

With three rounds remaining and four of the five Australian teams jostling for a top-three spot to advance to the finals, every game is crucial.

Brumbies utility Tom Wright, who along with Waratahs lock Tom Staniforth, announced a contract extension on Tuesday, said the competition leaders were excited to take on the in-form Waratahs, with only three points separating them on the ladder.

NSW are coming in to the game on the back of two impressive wins while the Brumbies are planning to rebound from their shock defeat to the Melbourne Rebels.

"They've been a shining light in the last two or three weeks," Wright said of the Waratahs.

"They've changed a few things and are playing a bit more width to width which will challenge us but we're more than up for it."

Wright said the Brumbies used last week's bye to have a "look in the mirror" both individually and collectively, and the team felt they still had plenty of upside.

"We've been coming away with some close results but haven't been playing near to our potential so it's something we're really excited about - coming up against a side that's red hot at the moment," the 23-year-old said.

Signed as a five-eighth, Wright has found a home this season as a game-busting winger.

He played five games for Manly in the NRL in 2018 before being lured back to rugby and in his second season is said to be in the sights of Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

Wright said while his contract negotiations stalled due to COVID-19, he had no hesitation in re-signing and was enjoying playing on the flank.

"It's given me a little bit of roaming licence, not too dissimilar to Tom Banks at 15 and he's someone I've been watching really closely," Wright said.

Meanwhile, the Rebels confirmed Leichhardt Oval as their "home" ground for their round nine match against the Waratahs on August 29.

They had hoped to play a match in Melbourne but coronavirus restrictions in Victoria mean the Rebels will return to Sydney's inner-west venue where they've won twice this season.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton teenager Tyler Bonnici missing

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing teenager Tyler Bonnici. The 16-year-old was last seen at an address in Shepparton on August 11. Police and family have concerns for Tyler’s welfare due to his age. He is 168 cm tall, with...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents return negative COVID-19 results in second round of testing

All Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents - except the original resident who tested positive for COVID-19 - have returned negative COVID-19 results after their second round of testing on Thursday. The 116 residents have had two COVID-19 tests...

Madi Chwasta
News

Victorian Premier warns restrictions may not be lifted unless more people get tested for COVID-19

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded with regional Victorians to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms, warning restrictions may not be lifted if testing numbers remained low. While the number of active regional COVID-19 cases has...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor’s biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters won’t rush Williams NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has ended his two weeks in quarantine but despite an injury crisis at the Sydney Roosters he won’t be rushed back into the NRL fray.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire