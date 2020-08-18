NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

5370537724001

Brisbane's pub lunch earlier this month has turned out to be very costly with the NRL issuing the Broncos and 10 players fines for breaching biosecurity protocols.

The Broncos have been fined $75,000 and each of the 10 players fined five per cent of their salary, totalling $65,000, after the group attended a lunch at the Everton Park Hotel on August 1.