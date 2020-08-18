No return for Storm skipper against Eels

AAP Rugby

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith - AAP

Melbourne will again be without skipper Cameron Smith when they tackle Parramatta in Thursday night's NRL showdown at Bankwest Stadium.

Smith was tipped to return from two weeks out with a shoulder injury to lead the second-placed Storms against the third-ranked Eels but has again been left out.

While playmaker Jahrome Hughes has recovered from a groin injury to be named, Sandor Earl replaces winger Suli Vunivalu (jaw) while Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui is set to start in place of lock Dale Finucane (calf).

The battle-weary Roosters welcome back Test prop Jared Warea-Hargreaves and veteran winger Brett Morris for their Saturday night clash with Wests Tigers.

Drew Hutchison will start at No.6 in place of the injured Luke Keary, partnering Kyle Flanagan in the halves, while 18-year-old playmaker Sam Walker is line for his NRL debut after being included on an extended bench.

Brisbane five-eighth Anthony Milford is poised to return from a hamstring injury for the embattled Broncos' match against St George Illawarra on Friday.

Milford trained with his teammates at their Red Hill base on Tuesday having spent the past two matches out and appears set to replace Brodie Croft in the halves.

"At the moment we're happy will how Milf is going and he's got one more training session before we can actually know if he's playing this weekend," hooker Issac Luke said.

The veteran hooker revealed Milford had been struggling with his hamstring for some time before his absence.

The Queensland State of Origin representative's return is a timely one for the second-last Broncos, who are short on experience heading into the clash with the Dragons.

Brisbane will be without forwards Alex Glenn (knee) and Matt Lodge (knee) while Tevita Pangai Jnr and Payne Haas are both unavailable.

Jake Turpin suffered a broken hand in last weekend's loss to Canberra, Xavier Coates (foot) and Corey Oates (leg) are sidelined and young forward Tom Flegler is expected opt for a shoulder reconstruction, ending his season.

