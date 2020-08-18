AAP Rugby

Milford in line for Broncos NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane five-eighth Anthony Milford is poised to return from a hamstring injury for the embattled Broncos' NRL match against St George Illawarra on Friday.

Milford trained with the team at their Red Hill base on Tuesday having spent the past two matches out and appears poised to come into the lineup for out-of-form youngster Brodie Croft.

"At the moment we're happy will how Milf is going and he's got one more training session before we can actually know if he's playing this weekend," hooker Issac Luke said, revealing Milford had been struggling with his hamstring for some time before his absence.

"Thumbs up at the moment and he's looking really good."

The Queensland State of Origin representative's return is a timely one for the second-last Broncos, who are short on experience heading into the clash with the Dragons.

Brisbane will be without forwards Alex Glenn (knee) and Matt Lodge (knee) while Tevita Pangai Jnr and Payne Haas are both unavailable.

Jake Turpin suffered a broken hand in last weekend's loss to Canberra while Xavier Coates (foot) and Corey Oates (leg) are also sidelined.

Jordan Kahu did train on Tuesday and looks set to play his first game of 2020, while young forward Tom Flegler is expected to play despite scans revealing he needs to undergo a shoulder reconstruction.

"Being injured is not great but he wants to try and be part of the team ... Tommy, he's young but he's got an old head on him so I'm sure he'll be ready for this weekend," Luke said.

