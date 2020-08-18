AAP Rugby

Titans’ Arrow facing lengthy NRL break

By AAP Newswire

Jai Arrow (centre) and Dale Copley - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook fears star backrower Jai Arrow has made his final NRL appearance for the Titans.

The Queensland State of Origin representative is set to meet with a surgeon in coming days after undergoing scans on a suspected AC joint injury in his shoulder on Monday.

Even if the South Sydney-bound Arrow doesn't need to go under the knife, he's likely to be sidelined for at least a month.

With just six matches remaining in their 2020 campaign, Holbrook concedes even without surgery it's unlikely Arrow will play for the club again before his move to the Rabbitohs.

"Even if he avoids surgery, depending on the amount of rehab time obviously with six games to go doesn't leave a long time to get him back on the field," Holbrook said.

"Still a bit early to tell whether we can or not yet."

Injury-plagued centre Dale Copley is also facing the prospect of season-ending surgery following scans on a pec strain.

The 29-year-old is off-contract at the end of the season and may also have made his final appearance for the Titans.

They were both injured in last Saturday's loss to Cronulla and Holbrook admits the lack of bodies played a big part in the Titans slipping to a 30-18 defeat.

"It would have been terrific on the weekend ... we'd lost two to injury, we had one HIA and we were applying a lot of pressure with not long left in the game," he said.

"It could have been one of our best wins had we managed it.

"Hopefully those two guys can get some good news over the next couple of days."

