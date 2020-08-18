Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

AAP Rugby

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four matches after the judiciary took just eight minutes to decide he was the first NRL player guilty of biting in eight years.

Proctor was on Tuesday night a gutted man, as the panel ignored Cronulla half Shaun Johnson's claims he did not feel like he'd been bitten by Proctor.

Adding to the drama, both Johnson and Proctor could face potential fines for commenting on the case publicly before it went to the panel and adding to the circus.

In a fiery night, Johnson was accused by NRL counsel Peter McGrath of changing his tune to protect his close friend Proctor, after the Kiwis ace admitted he wanted what had happened on the field to stay on the field.

In the 138-minute long hearing via video link, Johnson claimed he first felt he had been bitten before he realised his close friend and New Zealand teammate would not have done so.

"I was in the heat of the moment and it wasn't until I took a step back and thought about it," Johnson said.

"I thought I got bit, but it's Kevin.

"As time went on ... I realised that doesn't add up to me."

Proctor's laywer Tim Fuller and the judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew also clashed six times, as Bellew took him to task over "irrelevant" questions and ones based on "false premises".

There was also an hour-long discussion before the hearing, with some of the Titan's evidence believed to have been ruled out because it was entered too late.

Proctor continued to insist throughout the hearing that he was struggling to breathe and rejected the notion that he could have simply moved his head to a side to get clear air.

"I have sinus issues," Proctor said.

"I can only breathe out of my mouth.

"I was struggling for air and opening my mouth was the only way I could get it."

Proctor also claimed that Johnson had a tight hold on him, pulling his mouth with his arm as it moved.

His legal team pointed out Cronulla had not entered an injury report to the judiciary and that Johnson made no formal complaint on the field and did not want a penalty blown.

Fuller also noted that there were no teeth marks seen by referee Henry Perenara in the match report, but only a red mark on Johnson's forearm.

However, the panel of Bob Lindner, Ben Creagh and Sean Garlick sided with McGrath's claim that Proctor had re-engaged with Johnson's arm to try and make him release from the tackle quicker.

"You were sick of having him with his hand all over your face and slowing you down in the play-the-ball," McGrath said.

"You just had enough of it and in the heat of the moment you gave him that bite, that nip, to get him off you.

"You're biting on Shaun's forearm.

"You are applying pressure with your teeth to his forearm to try and get it away from your head."

Proctor's ban comes after the NRL requested a suspension of between four and six weeks, and includes a 25 per cent discount for seven years' good behaviour.

The soon-to-be off-contract second-rower will return against Manly in round 19, before facing Newcastle in the final game of the season.

"The Gold Coast Titans and Captain Kevin Proctor accept the decision of the judiciary and acknowledge the panel for a fair hearing," the Titans said in a statement.

