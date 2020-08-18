Johnson believes Proctor’s no-bite claim

Shaun Johnson believes Kevin Proctor did not try to bite him and says he is ready to offer whatever support he can to him at the NRL judiciary.

Proctor is due to face the judiciary on Tuesday night, where the Gold Coast captain will defend a biting allegation from his team's loss to Cronulla on Saturday.

Johnson on Tuesday afternoon broke his silence on the matter, saying he now believed it was his force on Proctor's open mouth that initially made him think he'd been bitten.

"Do I believe Kev had a nibble on my arm? At the time yes I did - otherwise I wouldn't have reacted the way I did," Johnson posted on Instagram.

"Since then I have spoken to Kev and he's told me he didn't and I believe him.

"I've also had time to watch the footage ... and can see that maybe the force I had against his open mouth with my arm could have been the reason I felt what I did."

At the time of the incident, Johnson yelled in the direction of referee Henry Perenara while looking at his arm.

It prompted the bunker to review the play, before Proctor became the first player in NRL history to be sent off for biting.

"In the heat of the moment I reacted the way I did and I can't change that," Johnson said.

"I'll be supporting Kev at judiciary tonight where I can, as I believe him being sent off and ultimately costing his team the game is big enough punishment."

Johnson's comments came as Proctor's lawyer claimed it was "incredible" that his client was sent off for the incident.

Tim Fuller joined Titans coach Justin Holbrook in questioning the decision, pointing out how allegations of dangerous conduct only usually land a player on report.

Tuesday's case could be crucial for off-contract Proctor's future.

Past history would suggest he faces a long stint on the sidelines if he is found guilty.

Four players have been found guilty of biting since the Super League war in the 1990s.

James Graham received a 12-game suspension after infamously biting the ear of Billy Slater in the 2012 grand final.

Canterbury's Brad Morrin copped an eight-match ban in 2007 for biting then-Parramatta centre Timana Tahu.

Several players have, however, successfully fought biting charges and been cleared including Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich, who was exonerated in 2015.

Any ban longer than six weeks would end Proctor's season, but Holbrook stressed on Tuesday that may not affect any future deal.

"To be honest, no. I don't think it would do," Holbrook said.

"We've got a whole recruitment committee on that but I don't think the answer will affect it."

Proctor's hearing will headline at marathon night at NRL HQ, with Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich also to fight a dangerous contact charge.

St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono will also challenge the grading for a high shot on Parramatta's Junior Paulo.

Both he and Bromwich must win their cases to play this week.

Meanwhile Canterbury's Dylan Napa has taken an early guilty plea on a grade-one dangerous contact charge and will miss this weekend's match with the Warriors.