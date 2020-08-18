AAP Rugby

Cleary hopes ‘dad’ Tamou stays at Penrith

By AAP Newswire

Penrith prop and captain James Tamou - AAP

His real dad might be Penrith's coach but there's another father figure Nathan Cleary is hoping will extend his stay at the NRL club - captain James Tamou.

The 31-year-old Tamou is off contract at the end of 2020 but has played a key role in the Panthers' rise to premiership contenders under Ivan Cleary's stewardship.

Having guided the club to the top of the NRL ladder after a club-record nine-game winning streak, halfback Cleary would be delighted if the former Australia Test prop secures a new deal at the Panthers.

"Jimmy's so well respected around here, all the boys love him," Cleary said.

"He's kind of like the dad of the group ... He's just so nice and all that but I think he's gone to another level this year.

"He's really grown into that captaincy role.

"He leads by example every week, he works so hard and he's very well respected.

"I think everyone would love if he could get a deal."

Tamou is reportedly on the radar of Cronulla - the Panthers' next opponents - while his former club North Queensland have been touted as suitors.

It seems if Cleary is to convince Tamou to stay on at the Panthers that there's a different family member he needs to be speaking to.

"At the moment my wife (Brittney) and manager are sort of talking and once everything's all sorted they'll come to me with everything," Tamou said.

"At the moment I'm happy just to be playing some alright football."

