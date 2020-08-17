AAP Rugby

Titans’ Arrow to undergo shoulder scans

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast's Jai Arrow - AAP

Gold Coast forward Jai Arrow may have played his last NRL game for the Titans, with the South Sydney-bound back-rower to have scans on a shoulder injury.

Arrow came off second best in a collision with Siosifa Talakai in last Saturday's match against Cronulla, leaving the ground with his arm in a sling.

The Titans announced on Monday they have fears the Queensland State of Origin representative has suffered an AC joint injury.

Scans will confirm the extent of the damage and if they confirm a fracture Arrow is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

If the damage is less severe, Arrow is looking at up to six weeks on the sidelines depending on the extent of the injury.

The news was not much better for luckless back Dale Copley.

The injury-plagued centre suffered a pectoral injury in the loss to the Sharks and is facing surgery that will end his campaign.

"Dale will have scans to assess the severity and meet with club doctors and surgeon to discuss treatment options," Titans head of performance Dan Ferris said.

Keegan Hipgrave suffered a head knock against Cronulla and will have to pass HIA protocols but is expected to be fit to play against Canberra on Saturday.

