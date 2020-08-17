AAP Rugby

Duo to contest charges at NRL judiciary

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich - AAP

Melbourne forward Jesse Bromwich and St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono will join Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor in a big night for the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.

Proctor has indicated he'll be pleading not guilty to a biting charge from the Titans' loss against Cronulla on Saturday, in a matter that was referred straight to the judiciary by the match review committee.

His case will be heard after Bromwich's in a busy night at NRL headquarters with the Storm star pleading not guilty to a grade one dangerous contact charge from last Thursday's win over the Sydney Roosters.

New Zealand international prop Bromwich was charged for an incident involving the Roosters' Matthew Ikuvalu in the 25th minute of the Storm's 24-6 win.

Fuimaono has pleaded guilty to a grade two dangerous contact challenge on Parramatta's Junior Paulo in the Dragons' 14-12 win over the Eels last Friday.

But the second-rower is challenging the grading of the charge in a bid to avoid a one-game ban.

Brisbane forward Payne Haas will be out for two matches for the struggling Broncos after taking the early guilty plea on his grade two dangerous contact charge, while South Sydney's Liam Wright and Warriors' back-rower Eliesa Katoa have both accepted one-game bans with early pleas.

Canterbury prop Dylan Napa is facing a one-game ban for a grade one dangerous contact charge from Sunday's narrow loss to Wests Tigers and has until midday on Tuesday to enter a plea.

