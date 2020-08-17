Panther was right to call out abuse: Tamou

Penrith captain James Tamou says winger Brent Naden made absolutely the right decision to alert authorities to alleged racial abuse from fans during an NRL match.

A group of eight people were ejected from Friday's game at Central Coast Stadium between the Panthers and the Warriors after they twice took verbal aim at the 24-year-old.

Tamou says Naden was clearly shaken by the abuse but has praised his teammate's actions in calling it out during the game.

"When I was that age I would have been in my own shell, so for him to do that and speak up, (I'm) super proud," Tamou said.

"After the game we just all gathered around him as a club.

"I think he did the right thing and he's showing other people who are faced with that, that it is the right thing to point it out and stamp it out."

The NRL is investigating the incident and chief executive Andrew Abdo has promised long bans for any specators found guilty of abusing Naden.

Fellow spectators sitting around the group have given evidence while the NRL is also aware of further offensive videos posted to social media later in the evening.

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary said there was no place for such abuse in the game and backed the suggestion anyone found guilty should face a life ban.

"Anyone that heard what happened it's just ridiculous and there's no place for that kind of stuff in our game, especially things that are racist and stuff like that, it's pretty disgusting," Cleary said.

"I don't want to see that ever again.

"There should definitely be repercussions and I definitely don't think there's any excuse for racial slurs or anything like that."

The NRL is expected to complete its investigation later this week.