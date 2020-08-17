AAP Rugby

Ban or not, Titans need Proctor: Sattler

By AAP Newswire

Kevin Proctor is sent off in the Gold Coast v Cronulla NRL game. - AAP

1 of 1

Former Gold Coast football manager Scott Sattler is urging the Titans to offer a new contract to captain Kevin Proctor regardless of the outcome of his biting charge.

The 31-year-old has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary after he became the first player in the league's history to be sent off for biting during Saturday's loss to Cronulla.

Proctor has insisted he did not bite Sharks' playmaker Shaun Johnson but faces a lengthy suspension if he's found guilty by the panel on Tuesday night.

The New Zealand international is off-contract but with Ryan James' departure to Canberra next season already confirmed, Sattler says the Titans need Proctor's leadership next year whether he's suspended or not.

"Although it's very exciting the signings that the Gold Coast Titans have made next year with (David) Fifita, (Herman) Ese'ese and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and co, there's not many leaders in the club," Sattler told AAP.

"His first introduction to rugby league was with a club that lives and breathes work ethic and leadership qualities and they don't leave you when you leave a club like the Melbourne Storm, you learn so much.

"Although he's not scoring the tries that he used to at Melbourne he's still a very big piece of the puzzle when it comes to the defensive capabilities of the individual and also the leadership capability.

"I would be offering him a contract at obviously a highly reduced price purely for the fact that we need someone to be able to manage this very good young talent that we have got at the club and that we've got coming to the club."

Sattler has also lauded the Titans' strong public defence of Proctor, with both coach Justin Holbrook and head of performance Mal Meninga supporting the forward.

"You look at the evidence and you look at the individual," Sattler said.

"You look at their values. You look at what they represent as a person and you decide whether they're telling the truth or not based on your experiences with them and back that up with the evidence as well.

"I think it's a charge that's worth fighting. I think it's a player that's worth backing."

Latest articles

News

Sheed warns Federal Government over aged care

Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has demanded the Federal Government audit aged care facilities in Greater Shepparton to ensure they would be prepared to manage a coronavirus outbreak. Advocating for a federal co-ordinator to ensure staffing...

Morgan Dyer
News

Masks can be a struggle for trauma survivors. Here are some breathing exercises to help.

A Shepparton psychologist is encouraging local trauma survivors to practise breathing exercises, as face masks present a major trigger for many. Pure Empowerment clinical director Rachael Willis said face coverings could also impact on people’s...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton COVID-19 cases different to other “concerning” regional centres

Goulburn Valley Health says Shepparton’s steep rise in COVID-19 cases is different to other “concerning” regional centres, with all active cases being closely managed by the hospital’s contact-tracing team.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor’s biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters won’t rush Williams NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has ended his two weeks in quarantine but despite an injury crisis at the Sydney Roosters he won’t be rushed back into the NRL fray.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire