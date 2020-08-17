AAP Rugby

Knights hopeful on Daniel Saifiti’s knee

By AAP Newswire

Daniel Saifiti - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle are hopeful they won't face another stint without NSW State of Origin forward Daniel Saifiti after he suffered a setback on his knee.

Saifiti limped from the field in the opening half of their 26-24 win over Manly, and is expected to go for scans early this week.

The 24-year-old was only on return from four weeks on the sideline with a PCL injury, after starting this season in career-best form.

But Knights officials remain hopeful he could still be able to face North Queensland on Sunday.

"Early signs are it could be a little bit of scar tissue stuff," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.

"The medical staff were okay for him after half time having warmed it up to get back him on.

"But I wanted to take the long-game mentality with him and make sure he is okay."

If Saifiti is out against North Queensland, he would likely be replaced by his brother Jacob who stepped up in his absence for the past month.

Sunday's win put Newcastle sixth and just one point outside of the top four, with a second chance in the finals now a realistic goal for the Knights.

They also have one of the best runs home, with rounds 17 and 18 against Cronulla and the Sydney Roosters their only matches against top-eight teams.

But they know as well as anyone they cannot let their guard down in the four games against teams realistically out of finals contention.

They have already been beaten by the Cowboys and Canterbury this year, and can't afford to slip up against North Queensland on Sunday.

"We're not looking at the top four. We're just going to enjoy that and get straight into the Cowboys," O'Brien said.

"There's some stuff in that win that we need to fix up. We weren't at our best."

Latest articles

Sport

Lindsay Park’s Bella Nipotina claims Quezette Stakes

Lindsay Park filly Bella Nipotina had not won a race heading into Saturday’s Group Three Quezette Stakes at Caulfield — but there was hardly a moment during the 1100 m sprint where that fact did not look like it would be changing. At...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GALLERY - Golf action at Numurkah

Numurkah Golf Club members were out and about last week on the course. News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture some of the action

Shepparton News
Sport

Tatura meeting proves fruitful for the region’s trainers

Tatura’s nine-race card on Saturday was the day one stable landed a big winner and the day one trainer had salt rubbed into the wound of the big one that got away. Echuca’s training duo of Mick Cornish and Donna Gaskin had been told by a jockey...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Roosters won’t rush Williams NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams has ended his two weeks in quarantine but despite an injury crisis at the Sydney Roosters he won’t be rushed back into the NRL fray.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Proctor to deny biting at NRL judiciary

Kevin Proctor’s biting incident has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary but the Gold Coast captain insists he is innocent.

AAP Newswire