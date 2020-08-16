Wests Tigers beat Bulldogs in NRL thriller

AAP Rugby

Wests Tigers have kept their NRL finals hopes flickering with a last-gasp 29-28 win over Canterbury in a 10-try thriller at Bankwest Stadium.

Luke Brooks nailed a 33-metre field goal with two minutes remaining to break the deadlock after the Tigers appeared set to blow a 16-point first-half lead against the competition cellar dwellers.

The heart-stopping victory propelled the Tigers up to ninth, but still four points adrift of the top eight as they bid to break the NRL's longest finals drought.

The Tigers have finished painfully short in ninth spot the past two seasons and still require a minor miracle to scrape into the top eight despite Sunday's great escape.

With a horror run home, ninth place would be an admirable finish this time around.

Michael Maguire's men are the only side who will face the current top four teams over the closing six rounds.

They start next Saturday against back-to-back premiers the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, then play Penrith, fellow top-eight hopefuls Manly and South Sydney before finishing against heavyweights Melbourne and Parramatta.

It's a wretch draw and the Tigers will almost certainly need to win all at least five games out of six to sneak into the finals.

For now, they can saviour getting out of jail against the Bulldogs.

It looked like being Benji Marshall's day early before his half-brother Jeremy Marshall-King stole the veteran playmaker's thunder with a decisive late play that appeared to have won Canterbury the rollercoaster match.

With the scores locked up at 22-all and the clock winding down, Marshall-King somehow managed to pop up a pass in the tackle for centre Kerrod Holland to crash over and give Canterbury the lead for the first time in the 68th minute.

But a try to Joey Leilua four minutes later and a conversion by Moses Mbye from out wide set up the grandstand finish - and the stage for Brooks to strike.

